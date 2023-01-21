Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 594.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UHT opened at $52.62 on Friday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $726.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

