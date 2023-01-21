Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 119,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 318,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

