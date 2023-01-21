Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seaboard by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seaboard by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seaboard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,009.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.46. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $3,295.00 and a 1 year high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $125.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.19%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

