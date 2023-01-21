Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,933,000 after purchasing an additional 104,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,425,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,257,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 1.29. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.44%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

