Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 200.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.56 million, a P/E ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $229.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.