Van ECK Associates Corp Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 376.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Telesat were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the second quarter worth $195,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 71.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the first quarter worth $416,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 5.1% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 5.8% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter.

Telesat Price Performance

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Telesat Profile

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.07 million for the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

