Van ECK Associates Corp Has $40,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 514,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 322,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

AHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

