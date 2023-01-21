Van ECK Associates Corp Has $56,000 Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $266,663 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Up 0.2 %

FDP stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

