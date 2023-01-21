Van ECK Associates Corp Has $60,000 Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centerspace stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $972.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -168.79%.

CSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group cut their target price on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

