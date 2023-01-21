Van ECK Associates Corp Has $68,000 Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -180.00%.

AKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

