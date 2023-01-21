Van ECK Associates Corp Has $83,000 Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 424.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.