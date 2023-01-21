Van ECK Associates Corp Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $24.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.2052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

