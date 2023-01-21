Van ECK Associates Corp Has $96,000 Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

