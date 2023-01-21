Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $33,000 in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Galapagos by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($65.22) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($70.65) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $37.24 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $1.50. The business had revenue of $137.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.42 million. Galapagos had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

