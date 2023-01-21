Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $37,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Abcam by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 428,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 101,844 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Abcam by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 290,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Abcam by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 816,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Abcam stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. Abcam plc has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

