Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $46,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Down 1.4 %

Azenta stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.80. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

