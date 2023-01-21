Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after buying an additional 102,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after buying an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.92.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.61%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

