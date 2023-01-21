Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $159.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.72 million. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

