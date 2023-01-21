Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,201 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVHI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

KVH Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $199.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.59.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

