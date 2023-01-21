Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 1,935 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,217 shares of company stock valued at $638,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $20.41 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $694.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

