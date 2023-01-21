Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 652 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after acquiring an additional 698,562 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $34,599,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,809,000 after acquiring an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC opened at $46.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

