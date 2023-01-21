Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,977,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,635,476.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

