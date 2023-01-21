Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,848 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRE. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,860,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,677,000. Finally, Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,189,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Veris Residential Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.17. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veris Residential Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

(Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.