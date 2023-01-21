Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,445 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 20.6% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $527,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 203.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 60,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 424,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE:GNL opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

