Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,782 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $240.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

