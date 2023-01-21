Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 38,716 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 38,716 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,070,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 524,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,102,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.65. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

