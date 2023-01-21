Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,756 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

