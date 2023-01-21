Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,839 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,599 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,742,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 921,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 885,181 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,317.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 863,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 632,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.