Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,430 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 124.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,995,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 552,637 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.24.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -43.96%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

