Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 86,854 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,854 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,758,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,380 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

TXG opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.67.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

