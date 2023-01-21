Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,605,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,080,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,987 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,039 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

UE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $98.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

