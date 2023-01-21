Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPI. B. Riley cut their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

OPI opened at $16.03 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.94 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,444.72%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

