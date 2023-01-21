Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,372,000 after purchasing an additional 465,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,597,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,683,000 after purchasing an additional 171,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,514,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,892,000 after purchasing an additional 122,443 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $856.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 520.05%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

