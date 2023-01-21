Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 66.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Trading Up 1.4 %

VGR opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.10 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 789,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,347 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,753. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

