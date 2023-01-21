Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.46

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 3835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $910,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth $501,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

See Also

