Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 549.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,845,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after acquiring an additional 291,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,656 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,137,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after acquiring an additional 439,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 940,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $650.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.55. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $15.52.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 22.74% and a negative net margin of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

