Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys 13,532 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,911.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,006.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,804.4% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 38,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,235.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 44,612 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 5.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.