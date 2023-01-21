Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Visteon were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

NASDAQ VC opened at $146.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.17.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.75 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

