Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4483 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

