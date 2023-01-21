Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) EVP Cathy E. Cooper Sells 15,000 Shares

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Washington Federal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.83 on Friday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

