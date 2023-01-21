WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WestRock were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in WestRock by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 1.9 %

WestRock stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.