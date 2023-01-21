Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $214.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.