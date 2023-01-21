Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 96 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.2 %

TPL opened at $2,094.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,402.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,070.52. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $946.29 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

