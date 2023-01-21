Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS opened at $40.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IONS. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,348 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading

