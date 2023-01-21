Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 789 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 190,523 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

