Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Park National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Park National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Park National by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Park National by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

PRK opened at $136.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.79. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.59.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $137.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.78 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

