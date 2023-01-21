Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.59. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 25,430 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -3.30.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 140.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 209,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yatsen by 457.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

