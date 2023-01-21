Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.55

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.55, but opened at $1.59. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 25,430 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of -3.30.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
