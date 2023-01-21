Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $417.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a positive return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

