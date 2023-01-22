10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

10x Genomics Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of TXG opened at $47.33 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.