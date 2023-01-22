1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $106,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

ONEM stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.06.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,637 shares of company stock worth $5,471,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

